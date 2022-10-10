Forward stores were a sharper trade on last week, with prices edging up according to Carnew Mart’s manager David Quinn.

Speaking to Agriland after the mart’s weekly sale of sheep on Thursday (October 7) David said: “Numbers were back from our record ever entry of over 6,000 sheep at last week’s sale; however, we still had 4,500 sheep or thereabouts on offer on Thursday.

“There was a good strong trade generally across the board at Carnew. Looking at the trade, butcher-type lambs generally sold from €130/head up to €145/head.

“Factory lambs, in the 44-47kg weight range, traded from €118/head up to €130/head.

“Forward stores were up a few euro on last week, with lambs in the 37-43kg weight bracket selling from €100/head up to €117/head.

“Lighter stores, there was less of a demand for them this week, with lambs weighing 30kg upwards trading from €75/head up to €95/head.

“While 27-30kg lambs were roughly making in around the €2.40-2.60/kg mark.

“Many of the customers we had this week were looking for those forward store lambs.

“To the cull ewes, it was steady as she goes. There weren’t that many heavy ewes in it, but the ones that were there sold from €130/head up to €170/head.

“With lighter cull ewes, the middle of the road type, selling from €80/head to €120/head. The light thin ewe down off the hill made €60-80/head.

“In the brood ring, hogget ewes traded from €150/head to €190/head, with older breeding ewes selling from €110-160/head.

“We had about 100 rams on offer as well that were met with a good trade, with the good quality ram selling from €300 to a top of €600, with the rest selling from €150-250/head.