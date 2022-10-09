The Garda Technical Bureau, with support from other agencies, will continue its investigation into the explosion in Creeslough over the coming days.

Four men, three women, two teenagers and a five year old child lost their lives in the explosion on Friday (October, 7) in Co. Donegal.

One man (who is in his 20s) remains in a critical condition in St. James Hospital in Dublin and 7 other casualties, who are in a stable condition, continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Gardaí have said that “all of the circumstances into the cause” of the explosion will be investigated.

Earlier today (Sunday, October 9) Gardaí confirmed the names of the 10 people who died in the explosion.

They include; James O Flaherty, aged 48, Jessica Gallagher, aged 24, Martin McGill, aged 49, mother and son; Catherine O Donnell, who was 39 years old and James Monaghan, aged 13 years.

A father and daughter; Robert Garwe, aged 50 years and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who was 5 years old were also killed in the blast.

Gardaí also confirmed that Hugh Kelly aged 59 and Martina Martin, who was 49 and Leona Harper, aged 14, died in the explosion.

Darkest of days for Donegal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and other political and community leaders have visited the site of the explosion over the weekend and offered their support and sympathies to the people of Creeslough.

The Taoiseach said his thoughts and prayers were with those who had lost their lives, and those injured in the explosion.

“I wish to express my deepest sympathies to their family, and friends, and to the entire community of Creeslough, on this darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.

“People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life.