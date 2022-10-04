The sheep trade is starting the week in a tougher position, with downward pressure being cast on ewe prices, as well as lamb prices.

Factories have eased base prices for ewes by as much as 30c/kg on last week, which is leaving base prices at €2.90-3.00/kg across the board, compared to the highs of €3.15-3.30/kg this time last week.

A strong throughput of ewes has been seen in recent weeks, but factories are now saying that problems are arising, with a substantial number of light ewes coming through the system.

Top prices for ewes as a result range from €3.30-3.60/kg in general.

Lamb trade

The lamb trade coming into this week is also starting on an uneasy note with base prices falling in cases.

Base quotes for lambs coming into this week are now ranging from €6.00-6.05/kg, a fall from the highs of €6.20/kg last week.

The biggest mover this week is Kildare Chilling, which has wiped 20c/kg off its base price for lambs to now stand at €6.00/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus.

Irish Country Meats remains on a base price of €6.00/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus, while reports from other plants indicate a base price of €6.05/kg.

This is leaving prices for QA lambs at €6.10/kg up to €6.20/kg. Prices at the top end of the market range from €6.30/kg up to €6.50/kg.

Factories are paying up to 21.5kg with deals to 22kg also being secured.