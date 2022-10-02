A noticeable demand was seen for rams possessing Euro-Stars at the multi-breed ram sale at Tullow Mart on Tuesday (September 27).

The mart’s manager Eric Driver reported a very positive sale overall, with all breeds achieving high clearances.

Giving a rundown of the trade, Eric said: “Over 180 rams were catalogued for the multi-breed sale held here at Tullow Mart on Tuesday (September 27).

“From the get-go, it was noticeable that farmers were not just on the lookout for quality correct rams, but rams that possessed Euro-Star ratings.

“There was a lively trade across the board for all breeds of sheep, seeing an 83% clearance. Texels nearly achieved a full clearance, selling from €300 up to €680 with a mix of hoggets and ram lambs on offer.

“Rouge de l’Ouest, Hampshire Down, Vendeen and Belclare’s achieved good clearances, with both ringside and online bidding prominent on the evening.”

Prices for these lots, Eric said, ranged from €280 up to €500 with quality coming to the fore in these classes.

“Suffolks, both purebred pedigree registered, and purebred non-registered rams traded from €300 up to €800, with a particularly strong demand for hogget rams,” he said.

“Charollais on the other hand, a good clearance rate was seen, with rams here trading from €350 up to €700 for ram lamb and hogget rams.”

Tullow Mart is to hold another multi-breed ram sale on Tuesday, October 11, at 4:00p.m, with entries now invited for it.