The Mule Lanark Group recently held its breeding sale of hoggets and ewe lambs at Tuam Mart in Co. Galway.

A full yard of sheep found new homes with a full clearance reported by the group, with buyers from many parts of the country attending the sale.

Tasked with judging on the evening was Shauna Fitzmaurice, who was commended by many for the tremendous job she did.

At the sale, prices for ewe lambs ranged from €108/head up to €200/head.

The top price of €200/head was achieved by the first-prize-winning pen of ewe lambs weighing 48kg from Padraic Kelly, Westport, Co. Mayo.

Hoggets were a bit back on last year’s prices the group said, with prices for hoggets ranging from €145/head up to €264/head.

The top price of €264 was for the first-prize-winning hoggets from local Tuam farmer Sean Mannion.

Also on the night there was a pen of Mule lambs donated from the Mule Lanark Group as a fundraiser for the Galway Hospice that made €1,550. These were purchased by Michael Owens from Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

The group wished to thank all underbidders and those that purchased stock on the evening, wishing those who purchased stock the best of luck as well as thanking the mart and its staff.