There were over 200 entries at the National Charolais Calf Show on Saturday (September 24) at Elphin Mart in Co. Roscommon.
“It was the biggest show of any breed in Ireland this year,” a spokesperson from the Irish Charolais Cattle Society told Agriland, with entries from across Ireland in the event.
The judges on the day were UK-based cattle breeders Matthew Milne from the Elgin Herd, judging the bulls, and Allen Drysdale from the Glenricht Herd and chairperson of the British Charolais Cattle Society judging the heifers.
Male Championship Results
In the male championships, the Senior Male Calf Champion title went to Sheehills Santiago, owned by John Searson, and the Reserve Male Calf Champion went to Drumcullen Superman, owned by John Fleury.
Some of the winners in the bull classes:
The Intermediate Male Calf Champion title was won by Goldstar Simon, owned by Martin Ryan, and the Reserve Champion in this category was won by Sagesse Sidney, owned by David Watts.
The Junior Male Calf Champion title was won by Tullyvillage Tarbh, owned by Willie Flynn, and the Reserve Champion in this class was won by Sheehills Toronto, owned by John Searson.
Female Championship Results
In the female championships, the Senior Female Calf Champion went to Chanonstown Such a Cutie, owned by Michael Carey, and the Reserve Female Calf Champion went to Lisnagre Show Girl, owned by Jim Geoghan.
Some of the winners in the heifer classes:
The Intermediate Female Calf Champion was won by Ballylannon Sarah, owned by Patrick McLaughlin, while the Reserve Champion in this category was won by Goldstar Sunshine, owned by Martin Ryan.
The Junior Female Calf Champion title went to Firoda Tilly, owned by Seamus and Brian Nolan, and the Reserve Champion award was won by Mashantucket Treasure, shown by Adam Woods.
The Irish Charolais Cattle Society will host a sale of pedigree Charolais bulls on Saturday, November 5, at GVM Tullamore Mart, and the society will host a sale of pedigree Charolais heifers the following Saturday at the same location.
The society’s Christmas Cracker will take place on December 3, at Elphin Mart.