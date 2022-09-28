There were over 200 entries at the National Charolais Calf Show on Saturday (September 24) at Elphin Mart in Co. Roscommon.

“It was the biggest show of any breed in Ireland this year,” a spokesperson from the Irish Charolais Cattle Society told Agriland, with entries from across Ireland in the event.

The judges on the day were UK-based cattle breeders Matthew Milne from the Elgin Herd, judging the bulls, and Allen Drysdale from the Glenricht Herd and chairperson of the British Charolais Cattle Society judging the heifers.

Male Championship Results

In the male championships, the Senior Male Calf Champion title went to Sheehills Santiago, owned by John Searson, and the Reserve Male Calf Champion went to Drumcullen Superman, owned by John Fleury.

Some of the winners in the bull classes: Reserve Senior Male Calf Champion: Drumcullen Superman. Sire: Drumcullen JJ. Image source: Tricia Kennedy Reserve Intermediate Male Champion: Sagesse Sidney. Sire: Doonally New. Image source: Tricia Kennedy Junior Male Calf Champion Tullyvillage Tarbh . Sire: Cloughbrack Navarone. Image source: Tricia Kennedy Reserve Junior Male Champion: Sheehills Toronto. Sire: Cleenagh Lyle. Image source: Tricia Kennedy Intermediate Male Champion Calf: Goldstar Simon. Sire: Infidele. Image source: Goldstar Charolais

The Intermediate Male Calf Champion title was won by Goldstar Simon, owned by Martin Ryan, and the Reserve Champion in this category was won by Sagesse Sidney, owned by David Watts.

The Junior Male Calf Champion title was won by Tullyvillage Tarbh, owned by Willie Flynn, and the Reserve Champion in this class was won by Sheehills Toronto, owned by John Searson.

Female Championship Results

In the female championships, the Senior Female Calf Champion went to Chanonstown Such a Cutie, owned by Michael Carey, and the Reserve Female Calf Champion went to Lisnagre Show Girl, owned by Jim Geoghan.

Some of the winners in the heifer classes: Senior Female Champion: Chanonstown Such a Cutie. Sire: Ocelot. Image source: Chanonstown Charolais Intermediate Female Calf Champion: Ballylannon Sarah. Sire Cyrano. Image source: Malin GAA Facebook Reserve Intermediate Champion: Goldstar Sunshine. Sire: Goldstar Echo. Image source: Midland Charolais Junior Female Calf Champion: Firoda Tilly . Sire: Neptune. Image source: Tricia Kennedy

The Intermediate Female Calf Champion was won by Ballylannon Sarah, owned by Patrick McLaughlin, while the Reserve Champion in this category was won by Goldstar Sunshine, owned by Martin Ryan.

The Junior Female Calf Champion title went to Firoda Tilly, owned by Seamus and Brian Nolan, and the Reserve Champion award was won by Mashantucket Treasure, shown by Adam Woods.

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society will host a sale of pedigree Charolais bulls on Saturday, November 5, at GVM Tullamore Mart, and the society will host a sale of pedigree Charolais heifers the following Saturday at the same location.

The society’s Christmas Cracker will take place on December 3, at Elphin Mart.