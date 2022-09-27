The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has expressed disappointment at the lack of targeted support for sheep farmers and beef finishers in Budget 2023.

However, ICSA president Dermot Kelleher welcomed a €28 million allocation for an additional suckler scheme confirmed by the government today (Tuesday, September 27).

“ICSA has lobbied for support for all three sectors, and all are under pressure from the huge increase in input costs. The suckler herd is a vital national asset so extra funding there is very welcome.”

Kelleher welcomed funding for liming, a red clover/multi-species sward scheme, Tillage Incentive Scheme and the renewal of the Fodder Support Scheme in 2023.

He noted that the energy support scheme will provide some support for farm businesses.

The west Cork farmer said that he was “stunned” by the announcement of a 10% levy on ready-mix concrete and other concrete products, including blocks.

“Many water troughs are now concrete products. Obviously, it will have huge implications for any farmer building a slatted tank, slurry or silage storage or grain storage facilities.

“We are calling on the government to look at this again. This will overshadow the announcement of accelerated capital allowances for slurry storage,” Kelleher said.

The ICSA president described the tax measures contained in Budget 2023 as “broadly positive”.

Although welcoming that the agricultural relief on Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) remained at 90%, he said the thresholds should rise in line with increased values.

Kelleher said that the extension of stock reliefs and stamp duty extensions for young farmers, as well as for farm consolidation was positive.

The ICSA believes that not enough is being done to help the farming sector with “the inordinate increase in diesel costs” which is “playing havoc with silage costs, tillage costs, and the overall cost of feeding livestock”.

“The government does not seem to appreciate how much this will ultimately impact food costs,” Kelleher said.

“The budget has some positive measures but it comes nowhere near dealing with the impact of huge cost escalation and there is little here to help farmers deliver on the extremely challenging climate targets they have been given.

“This budget does not address the need for substantial investment to help farmers on the road to significant emissions reductions,” the ICSA president concluded.