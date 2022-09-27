Replacing tractor-mounted front-end loaders with purpose-built material handlers is proving an uphill task for the manufacturers of the latter, in Ireland at least.

However, that does not stop companies like Bobcat forging ahead with the development of new telehandlers or skid-steer loaders.

Bobcat extends range

The company has expanded its R-Series range of products with the launch of the new super compact TL25.60 telehandler and the new S86 and T86 compact skid-steer loaders. Access to the cab is via a 90° door opening and low entry step

As the smallest machine in the telehandler range, the new TL25.60 brings the number of rigid frame telehandlers from Bobcat suited to agricultural and general handling to 11 models.

The rationale behind the new machine is that sites, both agricultural and construction, are becoming ever more restricted, therefore telehandlers must also become more compact and agile.

Performance matters

The company claims that it designed the new Bobcat TL25.60 to not only meet this demand but also to put it ahead of other loaders in this market segment.

The new TL25.60 telehandler is powered by a 75hp Bobcat engine and is said to be simple to use, has excellent stability and provides optimum comfort as well as safe operation in any type of application.

The machine has a rated operating capacity of 2500kg with a maximum lift height of 5.91m and a maximum reach of 3.31m.

The Bob-Tach carriage (manual or hydraulic) increases versatility by allowing the TL25.60 to utilise attachments designed for the Bobcat loader range.

New skid-steer unit

The compact design ethos has also been extended to the skid-steer range with a new machine, the S86, and its tracked counterpart, the T86.

Bobcat tells us they are the most powerful compact loaders it has ever built, providing greater versatility as both tool carriers and workhorses. A one-piece sealed and pressurised cab comes as standard on the latest skid-steer

There are three different auxiliary flow outputs. The first being a standard flow configuration providing 87L/min for applications such as load and carry, or where low hydraulic flow attachments are used.

For additional hydraulic performance a new Electronic Displacement Control (EDC) pump provides a high flow function of 138L/min and another new, industry unique super flow function takes auxiliary flow to 159L/min.

The new S86 R-Series Skid-Steer Loader and T86 R-Series Compact Track Loader replace the previous 700 and 800 M-Series loaders and complete the current R-Series loader line-up.