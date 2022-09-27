Irish Rural Link (IRL) have raised its concern that the announcements in Budget 2023 will not go far enough for many rural households who are really struggling with the rising cost of living.

In its pre-budget submission, IRL had called for a 30% increase in core social welfare rates to ensure people are not just standing still during the winter months.

A spokesperson for IRL said that the €12 increase in core social welfare “will not go far enough” for those on a fixed income.

The lump sum of €400 breaks down to an extra €14 per week.

“However, it will be paid in one lump sum making it difficult to budget for the months of 2023.

“While we welcome the extension of the number of households eligible for the fuel allowance, this will not come in to effect until January 2023 so those new households coming into the fold, may not be eligible for the lump sum payment and will receive the unchanged rate of €33 per week.

“With the cost of 1000L of home heating oil now an average of €1240; an extra €790 per 1000L since two years ago and almost twice the cost from last year, many rural households will continue to struggle to keep their homes adequately warm this winter and meet other increasing costs of food and transport.

“A bale of briquettes is now between €6.50 and €7.50 per bale depending where you buy it. Again this is an increase of almost €4 from two years ago.”

According to IRL, while the 2c increase in petrol and diesel have been offset, households in rural areas will continue to face uncertainty at the pumps over the next few months and will continue to face higher cost of living due to this.

IRL claim that the extension of the 20% reduction in public transport cannot be availed of by many rural households.

The spokesperson concluded:

“While we welcome some of the one-off payments, core payments will not address long-term poverty or help those living in poverty and have done so even prior to the current crisis.”