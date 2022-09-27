Budget 2023 includes the allocation of electricity credits worth €600 to every household in Ireland, which will be paid in three €200 installments, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath has confirmed.

The first installment will be made before Christmas and the remaining two will be made in the new year, with the total cost of the measure coming to €1.2 billion.

The scheme was announced during the presentation of the national budget today (Tuesday, September 27), and is aimed at alleviating the pressure on families and businesses caused by rapidly rising energy costs.

A lump sum payment of €400 will also be made to those in receipt of the weekly fuel allowance before Christmas, in an attempt to aid those who are in immediate need of support with their energy bills.

Those receiving the living alone allowance will also receive a €200 once-off payment before Christmas, and the regular Christmas bonus will also be paid in early December.

In another cost-of-living measure, a once-off double week payment will be made in October to all qualifying social welfare recipients, including pensioners, carers, people receiving disability benefit and jobseekers.

Those in receipt of the working family payment will receive an additional lump sum payment of €500 in November, as will those who qualify for the carers support grant, those on disability benefit, invalidity pensions and blind pensions.

Child-related measures

A double child benefit payment worth €140/child will also be made in November in addition to the normal monthly payment.

Minister McGrath also announced that as part of Budget 2023, all children attending recognised schools within the free education system will receive free schoolbooks. This measure commences in September next year.

There will be also be a once-off reduction of €1,000 in the third level student contribution for eligible students for the 2022/2023 education year.

In addition, the budget has allocated a double monthly payment for those in receipt of the Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) grant, and a once-off increase of €1,000 in the post-graduate fee grant.

As well as this, Minister McGrath stated that the 20% public transport fare reduction and youth travel card discount of 50% on all operators’ services will be extended to the end of 2023.

Measures commencing in 2023

The minister also outlined a €1 billion social protection package that will commence next year, which will see the eligibility thresholds for a number of social welfare payments increase.

To “achieve effective targeting of support” with the fuel allowance, the qualifying income threshold will increase from €120 to €200 above the relevant rate of the state pension contributory from January 1, 2023.

The weekly fuel allowance means test limit will increase to €500 for a single person, and €1,000 for a couple, while the threshold for the working family payment is set to increase by €40/week.

Individuals in receipt of a weekly social welfare payment will also see an increase of €12/week, with proportionate increases to be outlined for qualified adults.

Families will also see the rate of domiciliary care allowance increase by €20.5 to €330/month. This payment will also be made available to parents of babies who must remain in hospital for six months.