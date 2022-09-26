A multi-breed ram sale is set to take place tomorrow, September 27, at Tullow Mart, Co. Carlow at 6:00p.m.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the annual sale, the mart’s manager, Eric Driver said: “We will have a large variety of rams on offer, with over 150 set for the sale.

“The majority of which are coming with €urostar ratings, all of which will be detailed in the sale’s catalogue compiled with the help of Sheep Ireland.

“With the breeding season looming for many farmers, it will provide an opportunity for those seeking a ram to choose from a wide variety of breeds.”

Some of the breeds on offer at the sale tomorrow include: Texel; Charollais; Suffolk; Hampshire Down; Vendeen; Belclare; Cheviot; Herdwick; and Rouge de l’Ouest.

Both ringside and online bidding, through MartEye will be available on the evening. Catalogues will be available at the mart upon arrival for the sale.

Dispersal sale at Tullow

It doesn’t end there at Tullow; first up tomorrow morning is the mart’s general sale of lambs and ewes kicking off at 10:30a.m.

This is followed by the Tullow Sheep Breeders’ final sale of the year before the sale of breeding ewes which consists of a “genuine” dispersal sale of 120 Texel and Suffolk ewes consisting of two-, three- and four-year-olds.

As well as 70 “sharp” Cheviot hogget, two- and three-year-old ewes.