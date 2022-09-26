Monaghan County Council is expecting to spend around €100,000 this year dealing with the illegal dumping of diesel laundering waste.

To date in 2022, the local authority has responded to 17 incidents of diesel laundering waste being dumped in the county.

Diesel laundering involves the removal of the dyes added to marked mineral oil (agricultural ‘green’ or ‘red’ diesel), which is sold at a lower rate of tax.

The laundered diesel, which can cause damage to a car engine, is then sold illegally as regular fuel at a substantial markup.

The waste or sludge produced during the process is highly toxic and poses a risk to human health and the environment.

The issue of diesel laundering and the dumping of the associated sludge has long been an issue in border counties.

The latest incident, which happened last Friday (September 23), involved three intermediate bulk containers (IBC) full of diesel wash being dumped at Lisnamoyle, Donaghmoyne, Co. Monaghan.

A spokesperson for the local authority confirmed to Agriland that the scene was attended by the fire services and staff from Monaghan County Council.

“The waste was moved to a storage compound at Scotch Corner landfill site pending subsequent removal off site for treatment at an appropriately licensed waste facility,” the spokesperson added.

Gardaí in Carrickmacross have also confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

In a social media post, officers appealed for the public’s help in relation to “the illegal dumping of three liquid cubes containing what is believed to be red diesel sludge”.

They said that the illegal dumping happened sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

“Our colleagues at Monaghan County Council have been working to limit the environmental impact.

“If you have any information or observed a vehicle carrying these cubes please contact gardaí at Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190,” the Facebook post read.