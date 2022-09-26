Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has said that a Sinn Féin government would leave Irish farmers neglected and in a vulnerable position.

The Tipperary senator said that Sinn Féin continuously avoids developing concrete policies when it comes to farmers and sits on the sidelines instead. It demonstrated this exact approach over the summer during the sectoral emissions agreements, he added.

An emissions reduction target of 25% relative to 2018’s levels was announced for the agricultural sector in July following lengthy talks between government parties.

However, in the run up to the announcement, Sinn Féin were vague about their stance on what percentage ceiling the sector should be faced with.

The party was criticised by Fine Gael for refusing to state its position both on the wider debate and on a potential cut in the national herd. Deputy Alan Farrell accused Sinn Féin of “trying to be all things to all people”, and said that “sitting on the fence is not a credible position”.

Senator Ahearn said that while Sinn Féin took that approach, Fine Gael was working to ensure that farmers got to keep most of what they earn. He said:

“As a party, we introduced the Earned Income Tax Credit and increased it to equal the PAYE tax credit.

“Contrary to what Sinn Féin say, this tax treatment helps us reach equality for farmers.”

He also said that the party has invested significantly in infrastructure that enables people to make more sustainable choices, including renewable energy and cheaper public transport.

“Climate change is one of the single biggest issues we face across the world. We’ve been listening to how our farmers face this challenge and consulting with them every step of the way.”

Despite these comments, Sinn Féin has said that it recognises the pressure that farmers are under and stated that it is ready to address that in government.

Speaking before the National Ploughing Championships last week, the party’s general secretary Mick O’Brien said that Sinn Féin “recognises the importance of production agriculture to the Irish economy”.

“Our policies for the sector will take full recognition of this fundamental fact. Farm incomes are under pressure…..and this issue must be actively addressed.

“Our plan is to win an outright majority at the next election. In excess of 80 party candidates have already been identified, and we will be adding to this number,” he concluded.