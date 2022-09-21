Farmers and communities in rural Ireland must be reassured and given certainty by government ahead of the coming winter, and amid concerns of a worsening energy crisis, Sinn Féin party leader, Mary Lou McDonald has said.

While government leaders say the current energy crisis is a global problem, McDonald said although it would be an “impossible ask” to control energy markets worldwide, government intervention would give people a “sense that the government has their back”.

The Sinn Féin leader was speaking to Agriland editor, Stella Meehan on Agriland’s livestream at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois today (Wednesday, September 21).

McDonald said: “We need to bring the price [of energy] back to 2021 levels prior to the series of price hikes, and then at that reduced level, we need to introduce a cap for the autumn and the winter months, at least until the end of February.

“I think what farming families and rural communities need is a sense of certainty that prices are brought back to some reasonable level, but also a reassurance that they are not going to face another hike at the peak of autumn and winter, when demand is very high.”

Sinn Féin is proposing an emergency intervention, which, McDonald acknowledged could not last forever, however “given the fact that we are now heading into autumn and winter, I think that level of assurance should be given,” she said.

Other EU countries have already done this, with the Netherlands being the most recent example within the last 48 hours, said to McDonald, who added that concrete interventions are needed for businesses, including farmers.

Speaking on Agriland’s livestream today, the Sinn Féin leader also addressed businesses who trade across the border, and said that the Northern Ireland protocol is necessary, and has the full support of all European partners and the US.

McDonald said she understands that the president of the US Joe Biden, is meeting the UK prime minister Liz Truss, to ensure that “if there is damage done to the Good Friday Agreement, to Ireland and to the Irish interest, then they will not get their trade deal with the US”.

“I think people should take some level of comfort and confidence from that,” the party leader concluded.