115,500 people attended day two of the 2022 National Ploughing Championships today (Wednesday, September 21), a record crowd for a single day in the event’s history.

This follows on from the 91,500 visitors who attended on day one of the Ploughing, which is being held this year in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

Early yesterday, the National Ploughing Association (NPA) advised visitors to the 2022 event to buy their tickets online, as early indications suggested there will be record crowds passing through the gates.

The NPA said that the number of people who entered the event site yesterday morning is higher than the first mornings in previous years.

The association is expecting this year’s turnout to surpass the record set in 2019 of around 297,000 visitors over the three days, if that trend continues.

Advertisement

The attendance figures for day two would seem to suggest that overall crowds may indeed set a new record.

This year, Agriland Media Group is partnering with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) as the official livestream partner for the event.

The Agriland pavilion is located at Block 3, Row 15, Stall 255, and Agriland will host the official livestream for each of the three days of the Ploughing from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m in association with Lely, FBD and the NPA.

During that time, there will be a range of live discussions, debates and interviews in the Agriland pavilion, which is open to the public, right in the centre of the Ploughing site.

The Agriland team will also bring the livestream audience out and about across the entire event, showcasing everything from the competitions, livestock, machinery and all aspects of agriculture and rural life.