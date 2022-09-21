The first of today’s (Wednesday, September 21) panel discussions is now live on the Agriland livestream from the National Ploughing Championships.

Teagasc’s head of dairy knowledge transfer Joe Patton; dairy farmer Mark Collins from Co. Tipperary; and Agriland journalist Brian McDonnell are joining Agriland editor Stella Meehan live on stage.

Each day the livestream will focus on different themes as part of Agriland’s Ploughing coverage which will be streamed on the Agriland website, Facebook and YouTube channel.

Later today, Minister of State with responsibility for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett, as well as Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon, will visit the Agriland stand to join the livestream.

Managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) Anna May McHugh and Agriland editor, Stella Meehan will talk about the return of the Ploughing for the first time since 2019.

Teagasc’s energy and rural development specialist Barry Caslin, and the chair of the Micro-Renewable Energy Federation (MREF), Pat Smith, will join the Agriland livestream to discuss sustainable energy on farms.

Further panel discussions will include representatives from Lely; Eddie Punch from the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA); and air quality specialist, Dr. Frank Mitloenher.

Finally, there will be a panel discussion on the tillage sector, including Agriland journalist Richard Halloren, NPA president James Sutton, and chairperson of the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) Bobby Miller.

Agriland livestream

The Agriland team will also bring the livestream audience out and about across the entire event, showcasing everything from the ploughing competitions, livestock, machinery, and all aspects of agriculture and rural life.

Agriland Media Group is partnering with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) as the official livestream partner for the National Ploughing Championships and World Ploughing Contest in Ratheniska, Co. Laois this week.

Agriland will host a livestream each of the three days of the Ploughing from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m in association with Lely and FBD, and in association with the NPA.

During that time there will be live discussions, debates and interviews in the Agriland pavilion (located at Block 3, Row 15, Stall 255), which is open to the public, right in the centre of the Ploughing site.