Day two of the 2022 National Ploughing Championships gets underway in Ratheniska, Co. Laois today (Wednesday, September 21).

This year, the National Ploughing Championships coincides with the World Ploughing Contest, which takes place at the same venue after it was was moved from St. Petersburg, Russia.

Trade stands are ready to roll and weather conditions look set to remain dry for the second day of the three-day event.

This year, Agriland Media Group has partnered with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) as the official livestream partner.

The programme of events and timetable for the second day is available to view as a PDF file here.

Timetable of events for the second day of Ploughing 2022:

Advertisement

The Agriland pavilion is located at Block 3, Row 15, Stall 255, and Agriland will host the official livestream for each of the three days of the Ploughing from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m in association with Lely, FBD and the NPA.

In the Agriland pavilion, there will be live panel discussions and Agriland merchandise will be on sale. Free phone charging is available and visitors to the Agriland tent can be in with a chance to win a Pottinger mower worth €18,000.

One of the highlight events will take place at the Certified Irish Angus stand where the five schools entered in the Angus Schools’ Competition will be presented with their calves at 12:00 midday, and a few special guests are promised to make an appearance at the event.

Stay tuned to Agriland for further updates and coverage from Ploughing 2022.