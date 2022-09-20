A 182ac tillage farm with an extensive range of buildings in Co. Meath valued at €3 million is to be offered for sale by public auction on Tuesday, October 11.

Parkstown house and farm in Ballivor, Co. Meath comprises productive and versatile ring-fenced land, as well as a historic, six-bedroom house.

The farm is fully equipped for modern day farming, and is likely to attract interest from farmers and agri-businesses alike, head of country agency at Savills, James Butler said.

The property, which has been placed on the market by Savills and Loman Dempsey Property Consultants, has a scenic location and is easily accessible with the nearby M3 and M4 motorways.

Tillage farm

Winter accommodation for 550 head of cattle and 3,000 tonnes of grain storage, as well as a general-purpose storage are also part of the property.

Three fields adjoining the house and yard are presently in grass and are fenced and watered for livestock, according to Savills.

The fields can produce high yields of the full range of cereals and root crops, and they are of a good workable size and layout for modern agricultural techniques.

The recent cropping at Parkstown includes winter wheat; winter barley; oats; oil seed rape; potatoes; and maize. Frontage onto three roads and a hardcore internal farm road provide easy access to the fields.

In addition to the tillage crops, a beef-finishing enterprise was previously in operation at Parkstown, and the land has benefitted from regular applications of organic fertiliser.

Farm house

The well-balanced range of assets consists of a Georgian country house set within formal gardens, parkland and a courtyard immediately to the rear of the house formed by a range of traditional outbuildings.

Parkstown house was constructed in 1777, and was acquired by its present owners in 1964 who have taken the decision to retire from farming, Butler said.

“Over the last 58 years, the vendors have forged their own legacy in the rich history of Parkstown. Decades of meticulous planning and excellent husbandry has resulted in creating, what is without doubt, the finest farm to come to the market in a generation,” according to Loman Dempsey.