The decision of Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to provide some in-person training sessions for participants in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) has been welcomed by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

The farm organisation said that the minister’s move will “come as a great relief to many farmers who face considerable challenges with the online training for a variety of reasons”.

Earlier, Minister McConalogue confirmed that a number of in-person training events for SCEP farmers will be held later this summer.

At the end of April, the minister confirmed that online training courses would take place. However, concerns were raised that some farmers, especially those in an older age cohort and those with poor internet connections, would struggle to complete that online training.

While saying that the online option has “significant advantages” for SCEP participants, the minister acknowledged that, for some farmers, online access could be problematic.

He said: “I do not want any farmer disenfranchised in relation to this important training.”

ICSA suckler chairperson Jimmy Cosgrave said he was “pleased” that the minister “has seen the merit in our argument”.

Cosgrave said that, while the option to complete the training online will suit many participants, it is “vital to include an in-person option to ensure no farmer gets left behind”.

“A lot of our suckler farmers are older and living in remote areas and would have really struggled with completing the seven required modules.

“Now, at least, they will have the opportunity to meet with other farmers and complete the training in an environment where they will have all the necessary support,” Cosgrave added.

The ICSA suckler chair said: “The SCEP scheme is an important one in terms of reaching our climate targets and in terms of financially supporting suckler farmers.

“The goal is to get as many farmers as possible through the scheme to secure those benefits and I am pleased common sense has prevailed on this issue,” he commented.

Farmers must have the training completed by November 15, 2024, to avoid removal from SCEP and loss of any payments already received. Further details of the in-person training events will be published in due course, Minister McConalogue’s department said.

According to Minister McConalogue, the online option allows farmers, whether full-time or part-time, to undertake the training at a date and time that best suits them rather than having to attend a specific location on a specific day.

The online training is split into seven modules and a farmer can stop and start the training as necessary, once it is completed in full by November 15, 2024.