The online training course for participants in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP), which was announced yesterday (Monday, April 29) risks “excluding those who need this scheme the most”.

That’s according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), which has criticised the move by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to provide online training to participants in the scheme, saying that the fact that the training is online-only could exclude older farmers, or those with inadequate internet connections.

ICSA suckler chairperson Jimmy Cosgrave said: “The move is very concerning, especially considering the older age demographic of suckler farmers.

“Many of these farmers may not have reliable internet access or have the necessary computer skills to navigate complex platforms.

“The focus should be on ensuring as many farmers as possible can benefit from the scheme rather than putting barriers in place,” Cosgrave added.

He called on the minister to put alternative training arrangements in place to provide for those farmers who may have difficulty accessing online training.

“The SCEP scheme is vital for the sustainability of the suckler sector and provides much-needed financial support for our suckler farmers, the majority of whom are older and operate with extremely low incomes,” Cosgrave added.

“By offering online training only, however, we risk excluding those who need this scheme the most.

“The onus is on the minister to ensure no farmer gets left behind, and the only way to ensure that is to provide an option to complete this training in-person for those that need it,” the ICSA suckler chairperson added.

As part of the terms and conditions of SCEP, farmers are required to complete a mandatory online training course on scheme actions and livestock handling by November 15, 2024.

The department has warned that failure to complete the course by the deadline will render farmers ineligible to remain in the programme and monies received will have to be repaid.

Completion of all the course, which consists of an explainer video and seven online course modules, will be verified by the department.

The department has said that each module should take, on average, around 30 minutes to complete.

Farmers can choose to do all the modules at once or complete them in stages.