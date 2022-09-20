A total of 91,500 visitors made their way to Ratheniska, Co. Laois for day one of the National and World Ploughing Championships (September 20), the National Ploughing Association (NPA) has confirmed.

Crowds arrived to the 100ac site in their droves from 8:00am this morning to see what was in store on the opening day of the event, which has returned for the first time since 2019.

All is not lost for those who didn’t make it to the site today though, as the ploughing will continue tomorrow (September 21) and Thursday (September 22). However, people who have yet to visit are being advised to buy tickets online, to avoid heavy queues on arrival.

This year, Agriland Media Group is partnering with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) as the official livestream partner for the event.

The Agriland pavilion is located at Block 3, Row 15, Stall 255, and Agriland will host the official livestream for each of the three days of the Ploughing from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m in association with Lely, FBD and the NPA.

During that time, there will be a range of live discussions, debates and interviews in the Agriland pavilion, which is open to the public, right in the centre of the Ploughing site.

The Agriland team will also bring the livestream audience out and about across the entire event, showcasing everything from the competitions, livestock, machinery and all aspects of agriculture and rural life.

Day 2 of Ploughing 2022

There is lots more in store on day two with a second set of ploughing classes ready to compete, including the junior and farmerette conventionals as well as a number of horse ploughing competitions.

The Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition will take place at 12 noon where a presentation will be made to five schools, while Aldi is set to host its national brown bread baking competition at the earlier time of 9:30a.m

Timetable of events for day two of Ploughing 2022:

Agriland’s livestream coverage will be available to watch on the agriland.ie platform each day at noon, and will also be streamed via Facebook live. Many of the interviews will also be available on the Agriland YouTube channel daily.