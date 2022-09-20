Sinn Féin will be telling visitors to this week’s National Ploughing Championships that it is committed to the future of Irish agriculture.

“We fully recognise the importance of production agriculture to the Irish economy,” the party’s assistant general secretary, Michael O’Brien said.

“Our policies for the sector will take full recognition of this fundamental fact. Farm incomes are under pressure…..and this issue must be actively addressed.”

According to O’Brien, Sinn Féin is ready for government.

“Our plan is to win an outright majority at the next election,” he said.

“In excess of 80 party candidates have already been identified, and we will be adding to this number.

“Boundary changes to be agreed next April will also have an impact on Sinn Féin’s performance at the next election.”

Northern Ireland Protocol

O’Brien views the settlement of the Northern Ireland Protocol issue as a fundamental priority for agriculture across the island of Ireland.

“The Irish government, the European Union and the United States’ authorities have confirmed that the protocol remains as is. This is a non-negotiable position,” he said.

“But that doesn’t mean that changes can be made to make the protocol more flexible. Brussels has already committed to making this a reality.”

The Sinn Féin representative stressed the importance of achieving friction-free movement of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

“It’s a case of finding a settlement that meets the needs of everyone in a fair and equitable way. And I m confident this objective can be achieved,” he said.

Sinn Féin on rural Ireland

Meeting the needs of rural Ireland will be another priority for Sinn Féin moving forward.

“In many ways, rural communities have been the forgotten aspect of Irish society. This needs to change,” said O’Brien.

“Currently, rural families need access to an effective rural transport system. This is especially so, where school children are concerned.

“In addition, rural communities are in the eye of the storm where energy costs are concerned,” he said.

“They are also facing up to the full brunt of the cost-of-living crisis now unfolding around us. They need help; the heavy burden of road diesel, heating oil and electricity costs must be fully recognised by government .

“Sinn Féin will play its role in making sure that government commits to making a real difference in delivering for all the people of Ireland over the coming weeks,” he said.

“Budget 2023 is coming up next week.”