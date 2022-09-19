Finishing touches are being made to the site of the 2022 National Ploughing Championships, the three-day event which is set to get underway in Ratheniska, Co. Laois tomorrow (Tuesday, September 20).

The National Ploughing Championships will this year coincide with the World Ploughing Contest at the same venue, after the latter was moved from St. Petersburg, Russia.

This year, Agriland Media Group is partnering with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) as the official livestream partner for the event.

The site map for Ploughing 2022 is available to view as a PDF file here, and the list of exhibitors is available to view here.

A map of the site is pictured below:

The Agriland pavilion is located at Block 3, Row 15, Stall 255, and Agriland will host the official livestream for each of the three days of the Ploughing from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m in association with Lely, FBD and the NPA.

During that time, there will be a range of live discussions, debates and interviews in the Agriland pavilion, which is open to the public, right in the centre of the Ploughing site.

The Agriland team will also bring the livestream audience out and about across the entire event, showcasing everything from the competitions, livestock, machinery and all aspects of agriculture and rural life.

Each day the livestream will focus on different themes as part of Agriland’s coverage:

Day 1:

Machinery (12:00p.m – 2:00p.m);

Livestock (2:00p.m – 4:00p.m).

Day 2:

Environment and sustainability (12:00p.m. – 2:00p.m);

Ploughing competitions / tillage (2:00p.m – 4:00p.m).

Day 3:

Health and safety / farmer wellbeing (12:00p.m – 2:00p.m);

AgTech (2:00p.m – 4:00p.m).

The livestream will be available on the Agriland platform each day at noon, and will also be streamed via Facebook live. Many of the interviews will also be available on the Agriland YouTube channel daily.