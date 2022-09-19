I heartily concur with the Beef Plan Movement’s proposed introduction of a ‘lime subsidy’, covering both procurement and spreading costs.

But rather than fix the money at €5/t, I would push ahead and set the support level at €10.

However, this would be on the basis that farmers using the lime would justify its application on the back of a current soil-test results.

It is a scandalous fact that 90% plus of the grassland soils in Ireland have a pH value well below 6.0.

It has been known for years – going back to my grandfather’s time indeed – that regular lime application was the backbone of every soil management plan.

Of course, I could be cheeky and suggest – very strongly – that fertiliser suppliers changed all of that decades ago with the promise of cheap nitrogen from a bag.

Money, money, money

And boy are we paying for that approach to faming now; today, nitrogen is the most expensive input that farmers can buy. Lime, in total contrast, is possibly the cheapest.

And, here’s the really good news: Ireland is sitting on trillions of tonnes of the stuff. We don’t have to import one grain of the material. In fact, we could probably supply the world with it.

Advertisement

Lime is nature’s wonder. It is a soil conditioner/fertiliser that has no peer. If we want to reduce our dependency on bagged nitrogen, lime is the answer – it’s as simple as that.

Adding to lime’s attraction right now is the fact that ground conditions are so good. I have never known a back end when the weather has played ball so well for Irish farmers.

The issue of lime

The issue of lime spreading was brought up courtesy of Beef Plan’s Budget 2023 submission to government.

If we are going to get really serious about driving up efficiency levels within Irish agriculture, I would suggest two additional measures, which government might wish to consider: A fencing grant and a drainage improvement scheme.

Enhanced fencing is the only way that will enable suckler and other beef farmers to introduce rotational grazing systems.

There is ample evidence to confirm that drainage systems on many farms have not been maintained over recent years.

A combination of improved fencing and drainage would help boost the efficiency levels achieved across large swathes of Irish agriculture to no end.

It is important to point out that a drainage improvement scheme would be restricted to improved grassland and tillage areas only.