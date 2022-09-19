Factory quotes show that processors that were paying the stronger base prices last week have reduced their quotes for prime cattle this week.

Supplies of prime cattle remain strong, with just over 36,000 cattle processed in the week ending Sunday, September 11. Approximately 17,750 of these were steers and 9,670 were heifers.

Ploughing 2022 is set to get underway, tomorrow (Tuesday, September 20) and one of the big talking points among the beef finishers in attendance at this year’s event will be input costs and the feasibility of securing a profit margin from winter finishing this season.

Base factory quotes for bullocks are at €4.70/kg this week, with most processors paying 5-10c/kg extra for bullocks coming into certain weight specifications.

Heifer quotes are at €4.75/kg on the grid this week, with the same 5-10c/kg extra available at most sites for heifers coming into certain weight specifications.

This week’s quotes would leave an R-grade in-spec steer falling short of €5/kg (before breed bonuses are counted where relevant).

Breed bonuses ranging from 10-30c/kg are still available for Angus and Hereford heifers and bullocks at most sites and farmers should check what bonuses are available with their factory agent.

Cows remain a firm trade with €4.60/kg and €4.70/kg on offer for R and U-grade cows respectively this week.

Finished cows are in high demand from buyers in both the north and south of Ireland and last week’s cow sale at Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co. Cavan, saw a 2016-born Charolais cow weighing 1,000kg securing a price of €3,020 or €3,02/kg. This cow was bought by a Northern Ireland-based customer

For O and P-grade cows, €4.40/kg and €4.30/kg are being quoted this week from most processors.

In the under-24-month bull category, a flat price of €4.70-4.80/kg is on offer for U-grade bulls with 10c/kg less on offer for R-grade bulls.

O-grade bulls are being quoted at €4.50/kg and P-grade bulls are being quoted at €4.40/kg. Bulls that are fleshed and secure a ‘plus’ in their confirmation score may get 5-10c/kg extra at some processing sites that have more jobs for bull beef.

Finally, under-16 month bulls are being quoted at €4.70/kg on the grid.