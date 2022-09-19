Farmers are being invited to share their views at a series of workshops as part of a new report on agriculture and climate.

The National Economic and Social Council (NESC) is currently compiling the document with the support of a stakeholder group, including farming representatives.

The think tank, which advises the Taoiseach and government on policy relating to social and economic development, is due to publish a “comprehensive assessment of agriculture and climate” early next year.

The NESC said that farmers are facing challenges in responding to climate change and there are increasing pressures to produce quality food sustainably.

The independent body is particularly interested in the low-carbon transition for agriculture and the challenges and opportunities this presents.

Niamh Garvey, project lead at NESC, said that they now want to hear directly from farmers:

“The project team has gathered material, reports, data on the issues and some of the potential ways forward.

“As well as looking at fair and just solutions, a key part of a just transition approach is getting people involved in the process.

“We feel that policy has to be informed by real-world experience and that is why we are placing a lot of importance on hearing directly from farmers and rural community voices on transition options, barriers, and enablers.

“We are determined to tell the story of how farmers want to be involved in the

response and what measures and assistance would help them make the most

impact. What for them is a just transition?” Garvey said.

NESC has organised six in-person workshops for farmers to share their views on reducing emissions, generating income and protecting the environment.

The two-hour sessions will begin in Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo on October 12, followed by Tullamore, Co. Offaly on October 13 and finishing in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork on October 14.

Farmers are can sign up by visiting https://www.growin.land/our-events or by emailing [email protected]