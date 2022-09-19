The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) has today (Monday, September 19) announced that its members are creating 130 new jobs over the next year.

The representative body for private agricultural consultants and advisors said that 80 of the new roles will be advisory positions, while the remaining 50 will be administrative roles.

The new staff are expected to be employed across the country on long-term contracts.

Recruitment for the new positions, many of which will be available to agricultural and environmental graduates, is already underway.

ACA said that it “firmly believes” the adoption of climate change measures and technologies on farms will not occur without the expertise of agricultural graduates. Noel Feeney, president of ACA

Speaking at the launch of this recruitment drive, Noel Feeney, ACA president said:

“ACA members are delighted to be able to expand at what is a very critical time for farmers and our industry.

“The creation of these roles means more farmers will be able to prepare for the significant changes coming down the track, especially in regard to Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

“We are proud that the roles will be spread across the country and give a boost to regional communities throughout Ireland,” he said.

Feeney said that anyone interested in the new roles should contact the ACA head office for more information.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue welcomed the jobs announcement.

“This farmer-friendly and well-funded CAP worth almost €10 billion which underlines the commitment of this government to farmers, and to the wider rural economy.

“As part of that funding, I am delighted the ACA will give a jobs boost to rural areas as new farm advisors are hired to help farmers be part of new sustainable schemes.”

ACA currently has over 170 member offices which employ around 280 agricultural and environmental professionals, along with 200 people in administration and technical positions.