Met Éireann has said that conditions will be generally settled this week but there will be a wet and blustery spell midweek.

Temperatures are set to be above average through to Thursday, it will feel fresher over the weekend.

The national forecaster said that it will be cloudy today (Monday, September 19), with some sunny breaks across the country.

There could be some isolated light showers in top temperatures of 15° to 18°, southwest to westerly breezes will be light.

Overnight some light rain will fall in the north and west, elsewhere, it will be cloudy with some clear spells.

It will feel mild as temperatures linger around 8° to 13°, winds will be generally light apart from western coastal areas where the southwest winds will be moderate to fresh.

As the National Ploughing Championships kick off in Co. Laois tomorrow, it will be mild and cloudy, the sun is also expected to break through at times.

Met Éireann said that there will be outbreaks of light rain and drizzle but these should mainly be in the north and west. Southerly breezes will be light to moderate.

It will stay mild and mostly dry on Tuesday night, there will be light rain in west and northwest areas. Temperatures will be 9° to 13° in light to moderate southerly breezes.

On Wednesday, it will be cloudy with some patchy drizzle. Southerly winds will back southwesterly during the day and increase in strength. It will be another mild day with highs of 16° to 19°.

Rain will extend across the country from the Atlantic on Wednesday night, bringing some heavy falls, the southeast is expected to stay dry until morning.

It will be a mild and humid night with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

The rain will clear during Thursday morning and be followed by mostly dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will reach 15° to 18° and winds will ease.

Friday is expected to be sunny in most areas but there is a risk of an odd shower in some parts. It will feel fresher in northerly winds.

Met Éireann said that Saturday will stay settled, however Sunday could potentially bring wet and windy conditions.

Meanwhile, the national forecaster has issued a Status Yellow warning for potato blight in several counties.

Weather conditions conducive to the spread of the disease are expected to develop on Wednesday through to Thursday.

The warning, which is due to remain in place until 11:00a.m on Thursday, currently applies to Donegal; Galway; Mayo; and Sligo.

Met Éireann has advised growers that “there will be opportunities for spraying over the next couple of days”.