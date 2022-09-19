The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will provide further information on the proposal to introduce a National Fertiliser Database at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois this week.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has encouraged active engagement on the establishment of a database to ensure stakeholders are aware of the proposed requirements.

The Fertiliser Database Stakeholder Consultative Committee recently met (Thursday, September 15), to receive an update on the development of the National Fertiliser Database.

The committee was advised of progress on the enactment of the Veterinary Medicinal Products Medicated Feed and Fertilisers Regulation Bill 2022, as well as an update on IT systems underpinning the database.

Speaking after the meeting, which also advised on communications plans over the period ahead, Minister McConalogue said:

“The work of the consultative committee continues to play a valuable role in enabling my department to update stakeholders on progress on the establishment of a National Fertiliser Database, as well as receiving important feedback from them on the requirements proposed.”

The committee consists of representatives from the fertiliser industry, fertiliser retailers, agricultural contractors, farm organisations, Teagasc and the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA).

The DAFM previously said that the establishment of the National Fertiliser Database – which is anticipated to be in place at the start of 2023 – will be critical to facilitating timely farmer payments under Ireland’s proposed eco-scheme.

The proposed database will record fertiliser sales, and is critical to minimising the reporting burden on farmers who choose to participate in the proposed eco-scheme actions relating to fertiliser or the use of lime, according to the DAFM.