Aurivo Co-operative has been awarded ‘Gold Membership’ at Bord Bia’s Origin Green awards for achieving sustainability targets.

This is the highest recognition awarded under the Origin Green programme and is given to companies that demonstrate exceptional annual performance on their sustainability targets.

Origin Green is Ireland’s food and drink sustainability programme and enables the food and drink industry to set and achieve measurable sustainability targets.

The programme is monitored annually and is independently verified.

Companies are assessed based on their performance in areas such as raw material sourcing, water and energy efficiency, waste reduction, packaging and social sustainability.

Aurivo has committed to reducing carbon emissions by 25,000t annually through the use of woodchip and natural gas.

It has replaced oil with woodchip to produce half of the heat required to process milk.

The company has also invested in heat pump technology at its liquid milk plant, reducing fossil fuel consumption by 80%.

Aurivo has introduced bio-based cartons for its milk and is working with suppliers to reduce plastic packaging. The company also planted 30,000 trees over a 30-day period.

Commenting on the award, Aurivo chief executive, Donal Tierney said:

“It is hugely gratifying to all in Aurivo to be awarded the highly coveted Origin Green Gold Member Status.

“Our sustainability strategy and journey over the past number of years has been deeply embedded in our overall approach to doing business, where measurable sustainability targets that enhance the environment and serve our local communities are both met and exceeded.

“Actions such as 100% of our milk supplier owners in the Republic of Ireland maintaining their Bord Bia Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) standard in 2021 demonstrate that Aurivo farmers are among the most climate efficient in the world and are committed to making ongoing progress on our climate and broader sustainability ambitions.

“These actions, and many more to come, are only achievable with the ongoing help and support our 1,000 plus farm families and our 700 employees,” Tierney concluded.