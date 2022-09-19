Carbery Group has held its milk price for supplies in August, keeping in step with other processors and co-ops that have announced their prices for last month.

Carbery Group said that if this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), this will result in an average price for August of 57.2c/L, including VAT and a 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.

A spokesperson for the group said that, while dairy markets remain stable, it is “closely monitoring global markets for any pressure on the economy from inflation, energy prices or other factors”.

The announcement follows on from three other processors that all announced their prices for August milk last week.

On Friday (September 16), Dairygold announced that it would hold its milk price for supplies in July, deciding to pay the same base figure of 57.5c/L, based on constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

The processor said that the average milk price payout will be 64.8c/L, based on average August milk solids provided by Dairygold milk suppliers.

On Wednesday (September 14), Kerry Group announced that its base price for August milk supplies will remain unchanged compared to July.

Advertisement

The processor will pay a base price of 56c/L at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, including VAT.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for August, the processor said that the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 62.06c/L.

Similar to last month, Kerry Group confirmed that it will pay suppliers an additional 1.5c/L at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat on August milk volumes.

On Tuesday (September 13), Lakeland Dairies became the first processor to announce its milk price for supplies in August.

The processor has opted to hold its Republic of Ireland base price at 57.35c/L, including VAT, at 3.6% fat and 3.3 % protein.

However, an input support payment of 1.5c/L will also be made to all suppliers, including those on fixed milk-price contracts.

This brings the minimum price for milk at standard constituents to 58.85c/L.