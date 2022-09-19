McHale Plant Sales promises a good selection of machines from Merlo and Komatsu at its stand at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

These are the two major brands that the company has been successfully importing for many years and both are to be given full exposure at the event.

Merlo Handlers take on all tasks

Being displayed on the Merlo side of the stand will be telehandlers that have been developed for both agricultural and construction applications.

For farmers, the Merlo TF Turbofarmer range and the Merlo MF Multifarmer ranges will be available to view. Merlo believe that its handlers should not just be confined to handling tasks

The company has brought in further stock of the Multi Farmer 34.9 which combines a telehandler at the front with tractor-orientated features at the rear, including a power take-off (PTO) and three-point linkage.

This machine reverses the normal order of things by enabling a purpose-built loader to work as a tractor rather than vice versa.

Komatsu for contractors

The range of Komatsu machines featured will include a model WA320-8 and a smaller WA80M-5 from the WA wheel loader series which, the company claims, is popular with agricultural contractors.

The heavy-duty WA320 is equipped for agricultural use with quick-release front bucket and fork attachments for silage harvesting, grain storage and bulk-materials handling. The Komatsu WA320 is aimed at the farm contractor looking for power on the clamp

On the construction side there will be a be a PC170LC-11 large excavator, a PC30MR-5 mini excavator and a PC138US-11. This is an ultra-short excavator with a long reach and tight tail swing.

It is expected that this will appeal to contractors whose own reach extends into construction, drainage, pipe laying, hedge thinning, fence building and other farm applications.

For forestry contractors, a 800-series timber forwarder from the Komatsu Forest range will also be present on the stand.

Baby dump truck

On display for the first time in Ireland will be the Merlo Cingo tracked carrier. This is intended to appeal to a wide variety of users, from farmers to landscapers and, small-scale construction and utilities applications. The new Merlo Cingo has a maximum payload of 1,200kg

It is a step-on-and-drive machine which is claimed to be a highly versatile trailer-size, dump truck with the capacity to carry loads from 400kg to 1200kg. Rapid coupling devices allow numerous different attachments to be used.

A low centre of gravity along with low ground pressure should enable it to navigate soft and uneven ground conditions.