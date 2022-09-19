The long anticipated return of the annual National Ploughing Championships is happening this week (September 20-22) and as always, there is a good selection of machinery on view for farmers and contractors to mull over.

Agriland took a sneak preview on Sunday (September 18) to see what machines are new to the scene, and which others might be on public view for the first time, although launched at some point over the last couple of years.

Kubota’s latest implements

One of the more intriguing stands was that of Kubota who had a new round baler and mower set on display. The new Kubota fixed chamber baler is a streamlined machine producing a 1.25m (4ft) bale

Although both would appear to compete with the range from its Kverneland subsidiary, these machines appeared to be aimed more at the regular farmer rather than heavy duty user.

Manitou lightweight

Manitou has brought along two new machines of interest to farmers. The first is a new light telescopic loader which can be towed, yet it retains a 1.25 lifting capacity. The latest farm orientated Manitou can lift 6t and is self levelling

At the other end of the scale is a 11.5t handler which can lift 6t and fill a grain lorry within minutes.

Clarke Machinery

As a progressive Valtra dealer, Clarke Machinery naturally had a good display of the Finnish tractors on the its stand, which includes the latest G series of machines aimed at the average-sized farm. Ktwo trailers and spreaders hail from Buckinghamshire in the UK and are now imported by Clarke Farm Machinery

Rear discharge spreaders from Ktwo were also being shown on the stand, these belong to a UK built range of trailers that may be unfamiliar to many in Ireland.

Little Landini

Landini has been busy updating its range and investing in its Irish distribution network in a bid to build upon its legacy and increase its presence in the market.

The smallest of the 4 Series is this 4.060 which offers 61hp and is ideally suited to loader work according to Landini

On display at the Ploughing are the latest models from the 4 Series that are designed to suit the stock farmer and yet come with a ‘torquey’ little four-cylinder engine as opposed to the three cylinders normally found in this power bracket.

McHale of Mayo

McHale has its latest iteration of the Fusion baler on its stand. This latest version, the Fusion 4 has an improved pick up and ISOBUS based software. The latest Fusion 4 takes pride of place on the McHale stand

The company is also displaying its latest plain mower set which at the moment comprises just the two rear units with a front-mounted item expected to be available soon.

Slurryquip extendable

Slurry quip has brought its new Orthros boom along which can be used as a single 24m unit or two 12m booms. The new dribble bar from Slurryquip can be used either to cover bouts of 24m or 12m

It is a substantial implement which is designed for robustness and versatility. It features telescopic extension to enable it to cover the two tramline widths.

Ploughing match showcase

This is just a small selection of what is new this year at the Ploughing. There is a good deal of innovation and development work going on behind the scenes as always.

In addition to the main stands there are many other companies with new products that are designed to bring greater efficiency to farming.

It is certainly worth checking out many of the smaller stands which may not have large pieces of machinery parked on them.