Dubbed the Fusion 4, the latest revamp to the McHale baler wrapper combination range of machines is to be launched by the company at this years National Ploughing Championships in Co. Laois next week.

They are claimed to offer greater comfort to the operator and improved baling efficiency in the field, mainly thanks to an improved pick-up which features a new, smooth flowing, intake.

Baler upgrades

The machines to be presented by McHale comprise the new Fusion 4 Range of baler wrappers which includes the McHale Fusion 4, the McHale Fusion 4 Pro and the McHale Fusion 4 Plus with film binding technology. The latest range of Fusion balers are fitted with a new pick-up which enables faster baling according to the company

All machines in the Fusion 4 range have a number of new features with the higher end Fusion 4 Pro and Fusion 4 Plus being ISOBUS compatible allowing a higher level of customisation which, the company believes, will lead to increased performance.

McHale assures us that it has taken a keen interest in improving operator comfort as well as maintaining the reputation for reliability and heavy-duty build quality which it has built up over the years.

New pick-up and intake

The new Fusion 4 range introduces an advanced pick-up which is said to increase throughput, bale density and wrapping speeds.

Called the Profi-Flo pick-up, it has been designed to increase crop intake through more efficient crop flow and has been engineered to ensure a high performance in all working conditions. A tighter bale is now possible along with improved wrapping ability

A new tapered feed channel encourages the crop to flow from the pick-up, towards the rotor and into the bale chamber, maximising throughput, according to McHale.

To reduce maintenance, the Profi-Flo pick-up is fitted with a heavier driveline which is intended to increase chain life.

Advertisement

McHale has also introduced the Adaptive Intake which has been specifically designed to allow the intake area to automatically adjust up and down to changes in material flow.

Range of improvements

All of the new balers are fitted with dual grease and oil pumps. The pumps are connected to the movement of the bale tip, ensuring that grease and oil is applied evenly and continuously as the machine operates.

There is larger net/film brake which is of particular use when operating in cold weather with NRF that requires a higher stretch percentage.

A control keypad is fitted to the rear of the two higher specification balers to allow the operator to operate certain functions of the wrapping unit and the new work lights with two spare customisable buttons.

The opportunity has been taken to increase maximum density pressure, aiding the production of a tighter bale leading to better fermentation.

Optional extras on Fusion 4 balers

Altough a 540rpm gearbox is fitted as standard, a 1,000 rpm gearbox will be available as an optional extra, providing better fuel economy and a 10% increase in clutch capacity through reduced torque loading.

Depending on machine specification, there are further optional extras available which include selectable knives, NRF/net loading device and side tip. Progress of the baling operation can be viewed on any ISOBUS screen

In a further advance, McHale offers an improved bale weighing and moisture recording system, although at present this does not translate into a full yield monitoring capability.

All McHale Fusion 4 Pro and Fusion 4 Plus machines are ISOBUS compatible as standard, enabling them to be used with any tractor already equipped with an ISOBUS screen or McHale’s own consoles can be used.