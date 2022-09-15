With over €200,000 already raised for good causes focusing on cancer care and cancer cure in Co. Kerry, the Threshing Cancer club is putting a call-out for all Massey Ferguson owners to bring their machine along to a birthday event on Sunday, September 25.

The birthday in question is that of Massey Ferguson itself, which is celebrating 175 years since the establishment of a foundry in Canada by Hart Massey in 1847.

The Massey legacy

There is already a good selection of tractors, representing the growth of the company over the years, pledged to be there. Massey Fergusons of all ages are invited to the event

Despite tractors being the major item, the company was involved in making many other items of farm equipment, from combines to ploughs and, outside of the agricultural sphere, excavators and loaders.

It is hoped that examples from the whole Massey Ferguson range and history will be on display with many spot prizes for the best or most original example.

Beaufort welcomes all tractors

The club is now inviting all Massey Ferguson, Ferguson or Massey Harris owners to come along and help make it great day out for huge number of fans of the marque,

However, tractors need not be red to come along. All classic and vintage tractor enthusiasts with something to show are invited to bring their machines to the day. The organisers are expecting at least one MF 1200 to be there

In addition to the tractor rally, there will be an auction of parts and memorabilia for covering all tractor makes, this will be held on the Sunday afternoon and entries are gladly welcomed.

Continuing the sales theme, an Autojumble will also be taking place on the Sunday, dedicated solely to vehicle parts and accessories, rather than a general car boot sale.

The event is being held at Beaufort, near Killarney, Co. Kerry, with the gates opening at 11:00a.m and the auction commencing at 3:00p.m. Viewing of the auction lots will take place on the Saturday afternoon.