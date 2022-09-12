During the latter part of last century the traffic in used tractors between Britain and Ireland was only one way, with UK dealers keen to export older stock out of their yards and across the water.

The business still continues and there are many farmers and contractors here who are still keen to buy good used stock and put it to work, but there is a growing trend for the trade to be reversed and many of those older tractors may yet find their way back to Britain.

Ireland’s legacy now a valuable resource

According to Martin Lonergan of Munster Auctions, based at Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, there is a strong demand for classic tractors from UK collectors and Ireland is increasingly being seen as a source of suitable machines. Older machinery is seeing keen interest from the export market

Although all makes and models are of interest, it is Fords that are proving particularly popular for export, especially the 1000 series, or X6 series as they were known internally.

These were introduced in 1964 to replace the aging Fordsons and stayed in the line-up until the complete range was upgraded in 1975 when the X600 revamp was introduced. It was at this point that the Ford 4000 became the Ford 4600 and so on.

Top money for old favourite

Just to underline the interest in these older Fords, a restored Ford 7000 sold for €20,000 at the last auction held in August.

The 7000 was an absolute classic of its day providing 90hp in the early 1970s, which was 20hp on top of the naturally aspirated Ford 5000 upon which it was based.

Ireland is now being viewed as a plentiful source of collectible classics

It is examples like this that Martin Lonergan, of Munster Auctions, is looking to include in the next online auction, to be held on Monday, October 3. Viewing is available on Saturday, October 1 at Mitchelstown.

The sale is once again to be capped at 80 lots which, Martin believes, will ensure that the quality remains high and bidders remain interested during the event.

Export to Africa

In addition to some keen bidding for the Ford 7000 at the last auction, a brace of Massey Ferguson 398s went for €11,000 and €10,000 each, while a Ford 7840 brought in €6,500.

Two further classic tractors included a David Brown 885 which brought in €2,700 and a Ferguson TE20 TVO made €2,100. This Takeuchi TB175 from 2007 sold for €14,500

Now is obviously the time to sell slurry tankers, a 2,200 gallon Rossmore tanker with splash-plate only went for €9,000 amidst long waiting lists for new items.

The sale achieved a clearance rate of 835 with 66 of the 79 lots on offer finding a new home. The export market played a role with three older type machines now en route to Africa.