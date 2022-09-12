On some farms the autumn-calving season has already started, but for most it is still a number of weeks away.

This means that these farmers still have time to ensure that everything is ready to go ahead of the calving season.

So what does preparation entail?

Buildings

First and foremost, the calf sheds should be ready to go before calving begins.

A thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the calf shed should be done, especially on farms where both spring and autumn calving take place.

Ideally, there should be a break between calvings, allowing time for cleaning to take place. If there is no break , the bacterial load placed on the calves has the potential to be quite high.

At the very least, the older spring-born calves should be kept completely separate from the young autumn-born calves.

Calf rearing

A key part of a successful calving period is rearing healthy calves – they are the future dairy herd afterall.

All calf-rearing equipment should be ready to go ahead of the calving season.

All calf feeders should be clean and have new teat; each season should start with new teats as they can be a source of scour-causing bacteria.

Any trough or drinkers should also be cleaned and disinfected to reduce the bacterial load placed on young calves.

Autumn-calving

By now, farms should have milk replacer, concentrates and either hay or straw in place and ready for the incoming calves.

Milk replacer or whole milk will be the main source of nutrients for calves in early life, but it is important that they are introduced to concentrates and a source of fibre from a young age too.

This is to help with the development of their rumen and ultimately, the growth of the calf.

It is also important to have all the other supplies that will be required during the calving period.

Below is a list of materials that should be stocked and ready to go before calving gets underway: