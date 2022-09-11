As anyone running a fleet of machinery knows all to well, working with the weather conditions, trying to please farmers and making repayments on machinery are just some of the challenges that make agri-contracting a tough industry to be in.

Many contractors are continually upgrading machinery to keep a modern fleet on the road in what is a highly competitive industry, and with new machinery comes big repayments and costly loans for contractors.

Paddy Keogh, a lime-spreading contractor based in Rathcorrick on the outskirts of Cavan town, has bucked the trend with his “small but mighty” machinery operation.

His older machinery has, and is managing to remain competitive in a world of large, fast and brand-new agri machinery. Paddy Keogh

A Massey Ferguson 290 that came off the assembly line in 1982 – some 30-odd years ago – pulls a Broughan land-drive spreader that can take a 6t load of ground limestone.

Loading the spreader is a 1979 Massey Ferguson 168 coupled with a back-end loader.

“There’s no money owed to the bank on this outfit and that’s for sure. It’s all paid for a while ago now,” Paddy laughed.

What makes the spreading system unique, is the ground-drive option on the Broughan spreader.

The power take-off (PTO) on this Massey Ferguson 290 is equipped with a ground-speed PTO option which allows power to be transmitted to the axle of the spreader. This proves to be a great addition, especially when spreading lime on the hilly terrain of Co. Cavan.

“I started out spreading lime in the early 1970s. I was working for the late Frank Nulty at the time. Then I went out on my own spreading lime and that was it,” the contractor explained.

“I was spreading lime when the Pope John Paul II came to Ireland in 1979 so that would tell you how long I’ve been at it.”

He added that he has made a few changes to the tractors over the years and also purchased a new Broughan spreader in Co. Carlow approximately 10 years ago.

Commenting on the level of work at the moment, Paddy said: “We’re flat out. We’re nearly too busy. It’s just mad at the moment and we have a lot of work on.”

He outlined that the duo can spread up to 100t of lime in a day but said “we’re often waiting for lime and it doesn’t always go to plan”.

Commenting on fuel consumption, Paddy said: “I suppose three or four five-gallon drums of diesel would keep us going for the day.”

The impressive duo can be found in fields across Cavan and into counties Leitrim, Longford and parts of Meath and Westmeath as well.