National weather forecaster Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange rain warning for several counties coming into effect early tomorrow (Sunday, September 11) morning.

Persistent and heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms will cause disruption and localised flooding in Co. Cork, Waterford and Kerry tomorrow.

The rain warning for these counties will come into effect from 03:00a.m tomorrow, while the warning for Kerry will expire at 3:00p.m, Cork and Waterford will remain at risk until 03:00a.m on Monday (September 12).

As heavy and persistent rain will extend nationwide tomorrow, a Status Yellow rain warning was issued for the entire country from 03:00a.m tomorrow until 03:00a.m on Monday.

Heavy rain is expected to clear on Monday, and high pressure will build thereafter bringing a good deal of dry and fine weather, according to Met Éireann.

Met Éireann forecast

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells at first before cloud will thicken from the south overnight with rain developing in Munster and south Connacht before dawn.

Lowest temperatures of 10° to 14° will be reached in moderate southeast breezes, fresh on southern coasts tonight, the national forecaster said.

The weather will be humid and breezy on Sunday with highest temperatures of 17° to 20° in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Sunday night will see further outbreaks of rain, heavy in places. Fairly mild and humid conditions with lowest temperatures of 12° to 16° and moderate breezes are expected.