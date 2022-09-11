The Camphill Communities of Ireland farm in Grangemockler, Co. Tipperary, has developed a craft dairy project and carried out farm improvements after receiving LEADER funding through South Tipperary Development Company, and assistance from the Mockler family trust fund, longstanding supporters of Grangemockler community.

The project will be formally launched by Minister Malcolm Noonan on September 26. Local councillors and other community agencies and groups that have contributed to, or have an interest in the project will attend.

Grangemockler is a 16ha mixed farm and is fully organic certified. It has a small dairy herd as well as suckler beef, sheep, pigs and poultry. The local farm manager is Jarrad Ferguson.

“We are currently milking two cows and will grow this to six in 2023 and up to ten in 2024 to provide pasteurised organic milk to the Camphill communities in the region, including the community at Grangemockler which is home to 16 residential community members,” said Paul Henry, land and social enterprise lead.

“The garden provides potatoes, salad crops, protected crops such as tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans, courgettes, and a range of root vegetables for home-use throughout the year.”

The LEADER grant was used to provide accessibility to the farm, training and food processing areas. LEADER also funded the training room and fit-out, recreational space, food store and the milk processing equipment for pasteurisation of liquid milk, cream separation and yogurt making.

The Mockler family trust fund provided funding for an animal handling facility and farmyard improvements as well as for the upgrade of the farm tractor and other general farm equipment.

Camphill Communities

The launch will provide an opportunity to experience the range of crafts, produce and activities, including training and other opportunities, offered by Camphill across its communities nationally.

The community at Grangemockler is home to adults with a disability or neurodiversity. It is one of 15 locations provided nationally by Camphill supporting people with disabilities to live, learn and work with others.

The project and new activity at Grangemockler build on the existing traditions and practices of Camphill in organic farming and gardening in other communities nationally.

The addition of the modern dairy building and equipment facilitates expansion to its traditional dairy farm enterprise. It will allow the community to offer a range of produce including milk, cream and yogurt, internally in Camphill and externally to other partners and customers.

The overall objective of the enterprise is to broaden the social, cultural and economic impacts of the Grangemockler community as a contributor in the region, said CEO, Louise Gorman.

It provides training and experience in dairy farming skills and craft food processing for participants with an aim to progression opportunities for people in farming and food industries.

“The project is an important addition to our existing commitment to organic farming and gardening, alongside a number of biodiverse practices, engagements and partners already established through the Camphill network nationally,” said the CEO.

“We acknowledge and thank the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, Teagasc and the Irish Organic Association for their professional and technical support to the project.”