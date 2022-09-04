Farmhouses are valuable cultural artefacts in our rural landscape and it’s a pity to see so many of them disappear or become ruins, according to architect Steve Larkin of Steve Larkin Architects which is based at Dublin’s Meath Street.

“These houses are often sited really well, with outbuildings and yards that can be really useful for families and could be used a lot more,” he said.

Steve recently worked on Ballyblake House in Co. Carlow, a 200-year-old farmhouse that was uninhabited for about 30 years. Located down a private lane, it has surrounding ditches, stone walls, gardens, paddocks, a local spring and some old stone sheds.

“All these gave a lovely rich and secluded character to the house and site. The old stone sheds on the site will be renovated as the next phase to provide storage for outdoor pursuits equipment and additional storage generally,” Steve said. Steve Larkin. Image source: Alice Clancy

The Ballyblake House clients were a young family who relocated from Dublin. The house is adjacent to the owner’s family farm. It had a history of occupation for over 250 years but had fallen into disrepair in recent years.

Both the client and architect were keen to continue its use rather than opt for a new build. The corrugated sheeting that clads the roof and walls is a reference to the agricultural context and the client had a great fondness for the sheds from her youth.

“Our brief was to renovate and extend the existing house,” Steve said.

“This included an upgrade of the thermal performance. We wanted to maintain the existing character of the house and site and to integrate the new extension carefully, in keeping with the agricultural character of the site, house and surrounding rural buildings.

“The clients were particularly interested in the local red sheds built in the 1950s and 1960s and this also influences the character of the extension. The brief called for living spaces that were open with good connections between kitchen, dining and living room spaces.

“Secondary living spaces like a playroom, a snug and a home office were also important and should provide quiet living spaces in the house. Four bedrooms were required that would suit the clients and their family at all stages of life and growing up. Entrances, external areas, storage etc were all carefully considered,” he said.

“We were also required to be careful with the overall building cost and so the budget was carefully managed. The planning of the accommodation was efficient to minimise build cost while the extension blankets the existing house to improve thermal performance without additional cost.”



The renovation of the existing house, Steve said, was the main challenge. Image source: Shantanu Starick

“The walls were built of loose stone and clay and the roof was in poor condition. This required a very careful approach and the building contractor, Seosamh Lalor and his team, did an incredible job carefully refurbishing the house. This will ensure that the building will continue to provide a lovely family home for the next generations to come,” the architect said.

“The living room overlooks Brandon Hill, with the kitchen and dining room at the centre of the house. There is also a playroom/secondary living room with the original fireplace in the old house, a study, a generous utility room, four bedrooms and bathroom and ensuite.

“All of the rooms enjoy nice views and light and are well connected to the external areas of the house,” the architect said.

The clients like how the design keeps the character of the original house and the site, as well as the generous space and light provided by the new extension.

Some people may be put off revamping farmhouses as they expect that they might be old, damp or dark, Steve said.

“However, all these problems can be addressed in an extension and refurbishment to make homes that are comfortable and full of light and space.

“Often they can provide the best of both worlds, comfortable contemporary homes that have a rich character and history.”