Women from rural areas across the European Union (EU) are encouraged to apply for the Women’s Academy for Rural Innovation programme in Spain next month.

The six-day programme is designed to empower women from rural areas to acquire the skills needed to shape the digital age from their own villages.

Women of all ages and walks of life living in rural areas within the EU can apply until Tuesday, September 27.

The successful applicant will win a full scholarship to participate in the inaugural edition of The Women’s Academy for Rural Innovation, which will take place in the Castilla y Léon region of Spain from Sunday, October 23 until Friday, October 28.

Women’s Academy for Rural Innovation

Under the programme, 15 participants – each from a different EU member state – will learn from top experts and renowned public figures, exploring entrepreneurship in a rural setting.

Participants will have the chance to get first-hand experience of technologies and innovations that can be applied in women’s rural area and working life, along with advice on how to set up a small-medium enterprise (SME).

The Women’s Academy for Rural Innovation is a part of Huawei’s broader

educational initiative ‘European Leadership Academy’, which is designed to advance digital inclusion and female empowerment.

The event will allow for networking and collaboration with other participants to deliver projects and advance ideas. The European Leadership Academy said women must be encouraged to take an active role in fostering growth and building a sustainable future:

“In rural populations, where women often play a vital role at both a social and economic level, they are well placed to take a lead in embracing the opportunities presented by digitalisation and ensuring their communities do not get left behind.”

The programme will focus on business sustainability, local growth in a global world and a forward-looking vision for rural communities. During the 5-day, participants will:

Discuss ‘hot’ topics like digitalisation of SMEs and the keys to accessing funding;

Explore the potential that the latest innovations offer for a greener future;

Learn from internationally renowned business mentors and thought leaders;

Develop networking, public speaking and other soft skills during collaborative projects;

Understand how technology can drive growth in rural areas;

Enjoy time exploring central Spain: its culture, cuisine, nature and technology scene.

“Women in rural areas still face structural challenges that unfairly prevent many of them from unleashing their full potential. The rural setting presents women with a double hurdle; in addition to the gender gap, they also need to overcome the urban-rural divide in order to progress.

“This is also an obstacle to equal opportunities in the EU. That is why The Women’s Academy for Rural Innovation has been created,” according to the European Leadership Academy.