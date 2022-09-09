A cloudy and rather damp start in the northern, central and eastern areas with outbreaks of rain or drizzle is expected today (Friday, September 9), according to national weather forecaster, Met Éireann.

It will be largely dry elsewhere with some bright spells developing along with the odd shower, while rain and drizzle in the north and east will ease during the afternoon to leave sunny spell and scattered showers across the country.

The national weather forecaster expects rather humid and fairly warm temperatures of 18° to 22° at the highest in moderate north or northwest breezes.

Tonight will stay mainly dry with clear spells but areas of mist and fog will form as winds fall light with lowest temperatures of 9° to 12°.

Weekend weather

Tomorrow (Saturday, September 10), is set to be a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine, the best of which is expected across the north and east of the country.

Despite a few well-scattered showers mainly confined to the southwest, the day will be warm with highest temperatures of 18° to 22° in moderate east or southeast winds, according to Met Éireann.

Saturday night will stay mostly dry at first, however cloud will thicken from the south and outbreaks of rain will spread across Munster and Connacht before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 11° to 14° in a moderate southeast breeze are expected.

Met Éireann said rain will extend nationwide on Sunday (September 11), turning heavy and persistent with the possibility of localised flooding, at maximum temperatures of 17° to 20° in fresh south or southeast winds.

There will be further outbreaks of rain overnight with the continued potential for spot flooding, and rather humid and mild temperatures of 13° to 16° at the lowest.

Next week

Outbreaks of rain will gradually ease and clear on Monday (September 12), with dry and bright periods developing at maximum temperatures of 17° to 22°, warmest in the south.

Monday night will stay mostly dry with clear spells along with just the odd shower and lowest temperatures of 8° to 12°, and a moderate northeast breeze developing, according to current indications by Met Éireann.

Sunny spells and mostly dry weather is expected on Tuesday (September 13), however a few showers are possible in the east and south. Highest temperatures of 17° to 22° in moderate to fresh northeast breezes will be reached.

Early indications suggest it will be rather breezy on Wednesday (September 14), with outbreaks of rain in parts of the south. Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry with sunny spells and maximum temperatures of 17 ° to 20°.