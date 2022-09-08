Met Éireann has said that a Status Yellow warning for potato blight is set to remain in place until next week.

The national forecaster noted that weather conditions conducive to the spread of the disease will remain across many parts of Ireland through to Tuesday (September 13).

Growers are advised that opportunities for spraying will be limited today and on Friday.

However, Met Éireann said that there should be good chances to spray plants during Saturday.

The warning is set to remain in place until 1:00p.m on Tuesday.

Blight, which is caused by an airborne fungus called Phytophthora Infestans, thrives in very high humidity, combined with an odd shower of rain.

According to Teagasc, around €5 million is spent on fungicides annually in Ireland to mitigate the impacts of potato blight.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast shows that there will be showers and sunny spells across the country today.

Met Éireann said that some of the showers will be heavy, with a possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach 17° to 20° in light to moderate north to northeast winds.

It is due to become drier this evening, showers will linger in some areas.

Overnight, there will be showers in Ulster and Leinster. It will be dry elsewhere with clear spells developing.

The temperatures will fall back to between 12° and 14°, fog patches will form in the light winds.

Friday will bring a mixture of cloud and sunny spells in light to moderate northwest breezes.