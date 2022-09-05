The weather is due to stay rather unsettled with rain or showers on most days along with some sunny spells this week, according to Met Éireann.

Following a rather calm start this morning (Monday, September 5), the weather will become windy today, especially in the southwest with some strong gusts expected.

Despite a largely dry morning with sunshine developing, the national forecaster has said cloud will build during the day and showery rain will spread gradually northwards over the country.

Some heavy and thundery downpours will possibly lead to some spot flooding, with highest temperatures of 17° to 21° in a fresh and gusty southeast breeze.

Further rain or showers will continue at times tonight, especially across the south of the country with some clear spells developing in the north. Lowest temperatures of 12° to 15° in a fresh southwest breeze are expected.

Weather forecast

Some heavy bursts are expected especially in the south tomorrow (Tuesday, September 6), as showers or longer spells of rain will spread nationwide, Met Éireann said.

The northern half of the country is due to experience the best of any sunny spells, with top temperatures of 16° to 20° in fresh southeast winds, warmest in the northwest of Ireland.

Advertisement

Tuesday night will see further showers or longer spells of rain with the continued possibility of some thundery downpours. Lowest temperatures of 11° to 14° in moderate easterly or variable winds.

Maximum temperatures of 17° to 20° in moderate breezes, varying in direction, along with some sunny spells are expected on Wednesday (September 7).

However, some heavy and thundery showers will also be present. Clear spells and scattered showers will occur overnight, with areas of mist and fog and lowest temperatures of 9° to 12°.

Met Éireann forecasts good spells of warm sunshine along with scattered showers on Thursday (September 8), turning heavy in places with a possibility of thunder and maximum temperatures of 17° to 20° in light or moderate breezes.

The night will stay mostly dry with mist and fog in some areas and minimum temperatures of 10° to 13°.

Ahead of the weekend, Friday (September 9), looks set to be bright with sunny spells and just a few showers. Temperatures will peak between 18° to 21° in moderate northwest breezes.

The weekend will bring plenty of dry weather with just a few showers, according to current indications by Met Éireann.