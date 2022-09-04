Met Éireann has issued yet another weather warning for the whole country, which will be in effect over the course of this evening and early tomorrow morning.

The Status Yellow rain and thunderstorm warning applies to all counties, and will come into effect at 7:00p.m this evening (Sunday, September 4), expiring at 3:00a.m tomorrow morning (Monday, September 5).

Heavy rain, along with a few thunderstorms, will spread northwards over the country later.

There will be lightening and spot flooding in places.

The UK Met Office has also issued a further warning for all but one county in Northern Ireland.

Its equivalent of a Status Yellow warning has been issued for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone, and Derry (Co. Fermanagh is spared).

This warning will come into effect at 8:00p.m this evening and will remain in place until 4:00a.m tomorrow morning.

Thunderstorms in the affected counties may cause some localised disruption tonight.

It has been a generally unsettled weekend, with a number of weather warnings for rainfall issued over the last couple of days.

A Status Orange rainfall warning expired this morning at 8:00a.m, and had come into effect at 4:00a.m.

Counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, and Waterford were subject to this warning.

Met Éireann predicted local intense spells of rainfall (up to 50mm in some areas) and occasional squalls.

After that warning expired, those counties, along with the rest of the country, were under a Status Yellow rainfall warning which expired at 10:00a.m, having come into effect at 1:00a.m.

Heavy rain moved northwards over most of the country last night, clearing from the north and northwest this morning.

These warnings had been updated from an original Status Yellow warning that had been set to come into effect at 9:00p.m last night.