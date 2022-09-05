The Western region Texel club held a sale of rams at Roscommon Mart last Friday (August 26) which saw prices reach a high of €1,320.

First up was the pre-sale show and the task of picking out the winners from each class was given to TJ Duffy from Co. Mayo.

TJ awarded the champion title to Thomas Kenny with his Lot 12, that was also awarded the top spot in class three, the novice breeders class.

Reserve champion was awarded to Nicola Featherstone with Lot 16, who came second in class three. Image source: A Moore Media

Shearling rams averaged €720 and sold from €600/head up to a high of €1,120, with a 100% clearance rate seen.

Ram lambs averaged €650 and sold from €500/head up to a high of €1,320/head.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, the chairman of the Western Region Texel Club, John Higgins said: “Overall, we were very happy with the sale. Big thanks to the judge, TJ Duffy for his work and to the mart and staff for catering to all our needs.

“There was a good steady demand and plenty of buyers for rams especially with the Sheep Ireland sale, so that was very positive to see.