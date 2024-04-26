Carla Lockhart MP is urging farmers to prioritise their health and stay safe around slurry following a ‘near miss’ incident with slurry gas in recent days.

The incident occurred near Larne in Co. Antrim and involved two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 60s. They were both taken to hospital for treatment.

Lockhart, who is the DUP’s parliamentary agriculture, environment and rural affairs spokesperson, said slurry is one of the four main hazards and causes of death and serious injury on Northern Ireland farms.

“When the slurry ban was lifted in early February, I urged farmers to take all the necessary precautions,” she said.

“Slurry is highly toxic and contains noxious and odourless gases, carbon dioxide, ammonia, methane and the most-deadly of all, hydrogen sulphide.

“I appreciate the persistent wet weather has delayed seasonal farm activities, and farmers are under pressure to turn livestock out to grass, and catch up on field work such as slurry spreading and fertiliser sowing.

“Last weekend saw the first blink of sunshine and dry weather in almost eight months and farmers were making the most of it.”

‘Think SAFE’

Lockhart said she is asking farmers to stop and Think SAFE – Slurry, Animals, Falls and Equipment.

“The Health and Safety Executive has published extensive guidelines and advice, all of which is easily accessible on its website,” she said.

“I am also asking farmers to exercise extreme caution when working with livestock, especially stock bulls, and cows and heifers at calving.

“Farm accidents are tragic, and can result in major life-changing injuries and fatalities. The impact is devastating for farming families and rural communities.

“I am urging everyone to familiarise themselves with the guidelines and follow the safety advice.”

Mental health

Lockhart said she acknowledges that many farmers are isolated and experiencing financial difficulties due to rising overhead costs, poor farmgate prices and other unpredictable challenges.

“While rewarding, farming poses personal and mental health challenges for farmers on a daily basis,” she said.

“I welcome the valuable work of charities such as Rural Support which offers free confidential, impartial guidance and support on a range of issues including health and well-being, financial issues, and family disputes.

“The Farm Safety Foundation, or Yellow Wellies campaign, is another UK charity aimed at addressing poor mental health, and also engaging with inspiring young farmers aged between 16 to 40 years old.”

Lockhart is urging local young farmers to watch out for Farm Safety Week (July 22-26, 2024).