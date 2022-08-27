The Irish Blue Texel Sheep Society held its annual premier show and sale last Saturday (August 20) in Carrick-On-Shannon, with 131 sheep catalogued.
Judge on the day was Ian Lammie of the Cairnrock Blue Texels in Scotland. Ian worked his way through some very large classes, choosing the overall Blue Texel champion from a large class of over 40 ram lambs.
Bred by Clive and Sandra Barnett from Raphoe, Co. Donegal, the champion was a March-born lamb Valleyview Greyson, a Beili Euphoric son out of a Derg ewe.
He sold for €2,600.
The second-highest-priced male of the day also came from the Barnetts in the form of Valleyview Griffith again by Euphoric. He sold for €1,750.
The reserve champion male, bred by Martin McLaughlin Co. Donegal, was Lot 73, Cashelview Garrison, another lamb bred by Beili Euphoric. He sold for €1,000.
The reserve overall champion and female champion Blue Texel award went to Nigel Hogan’s Diamond flock, and his ewe lamb by Stockram Derg Flintstone who sold for €1,000.
Also selling for €1,000 was a February-born ewe lamb by Cleenagh Dominator, from Francis and Jennifer Donohoe’s Johnstown flock. She had earlier been tapped out as reserve female champion.
The first-prize winning shearling ram went to Cracking FreddieDodge from Declan Mccaffrey’s Cracking Flock. By the now well-proven Carly’s Blues Captain and out of an imported ewe, Cracking FreddieDodge sold for €920.
Lot 57, Swifts Golddust, a full brother to last year’s sale topper Swifts Fantasy who sold to a UK buyer for €3,000, was purchased by Co. Cork-based breeder Frank Buckley for €1,250.
Dassenkop
In the Dassenkop section, the overall champion and reserve overall titles went to two full sisters, Powerful GoGo girl and Powerful Gorgeous. These two ewe lambs sold for €1,900 and €1,500 respectively.
Other prize winners in the Dassenkop section
Shearling rams:
- First: Malcolm and Hilary Workman;
- Second: Malcolm and Hilary Workman.
Ram lambs:
- First: James Higgins;
- Second: Andrew Lucas.
Male champions Dassenkop:
- Overall male: James Higgins, Hurricane Gingerbread man;
- Reserve male: Andrew Lucas, Barnstone Guinness.
The next society sale takes place in Athenry on Saturday, September 17, followed by a sale in Carnew on Friday evening, September 30.