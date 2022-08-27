The autumn-calving season will be getting underway on dairy farms across the country in the coming days and weeks.

Calving cows in the autumn has its benefits, for example being able to calve cows outside, thus reducing the need for bedding and feed.

However, with that comes some problems, with the weather often having an impact on cows that are calved outside or in the shed.

Pasture vs. shed

Some would argue that leaving cows outside keeps them fit and reduces the need for intervention.

Although calving cows outside does have its advantages, farmers should still have access to the calving pens if and when required.

Farmers could consider keeping cows in at night and letting them out during the day, meaning that if a cows calves during the night it would be less work for staff.

For heifers however, it may be better to keep them in the shed permanently and calve them there.

Calving is new to heifers, so having them in the shed will be safer for both farm staff and the animal.

Autumn-calving

Calving cows outside also has benefits, with one being a reduced bacterial load placed on a calf at birth.

Ideally, cows that are inside have a clean bed of straw with a low bacterial count, however this does not always happen.

However, some cows will have to calve inside due to the weather or because they may need assistance.

Because of this, it is important that pens are cleaned between cows to avoid build-up of cow and calf disease-causing bacteria.

Answer

The location of soon-to-calve cows really depends on every individual farm’s situation.

While calving cows outside does have it advantages, it also poses some problems.

If cows are being calved outside, they should be close to handling facilities for when they are required.

Cows calving outside need to be checked regularly and it might make more sense to keep cows in at night.